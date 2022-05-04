Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 4,924 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $7.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.98. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $240.32 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

