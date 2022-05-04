Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $21,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 281,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 125,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 71,971 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,598,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $94.64 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

