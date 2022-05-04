BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Shares Up 6.1%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. 4,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 78,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BZFD. Cowen began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BuzzFeed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZFD)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

