Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on May 23rd

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,182,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,975,000 after purchasing an additional 102,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,226 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

