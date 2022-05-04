C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Short Interest Update

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of C-Bond Systems stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,163. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. C-Bond Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

C-Bond Systems, Inc, a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

