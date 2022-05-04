Calamos Global Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

CGO traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,953. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

