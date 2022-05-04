Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Up 32.3% in April

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 214,410 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,611 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALA opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALA. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calithera Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

