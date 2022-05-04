Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Sells $499,080.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Calix stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $41.36. 10,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,674. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Calix by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

