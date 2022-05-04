Cannell Capital Llc Purchases 5,429 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 5,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $13,463.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,147,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,437.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $4,754.16.
- On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $4,431.75.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 206 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $595.34.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $96,192.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 2,829 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $8,939.64.
- On Thursday, March 31st, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 21,893 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,460.07.
- On Monday, March 28th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 38,786 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $114,030.84.
- On Friday, March 25th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 22,062 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,965.38.
Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,750. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 65,751 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 45,723 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.
About Neuronetics (Get Rating)
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuronetics (STIM)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.