Cannell Capital Llc Purchases 5,429 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 5,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $13,463.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,147,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,437.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $4,754.16.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $4,431.75.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 206 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $595.34.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $96,192.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 2,829 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $8,939.64.

On Thursday, March 31st, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 21,893 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,460.07.

On Monday, March 28th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 38,786 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $114,030.84.

On Friday, March 25th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 22,062 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,965.38.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,750. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 65,751 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 45,723 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

