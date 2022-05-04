Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after purchasing an additional 543,791 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Shares of COF opened at $128.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

