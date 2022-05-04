Capital One Financial Corp Has $227,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $4.90 on Wednesday, hitting $193.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,061,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,918,076. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $182.38 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.