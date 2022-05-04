Capital One Financial Corp Has $436,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $4.79 on Wednesday, hitting $103.72. The stock had a trading volume of 498,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,735. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

