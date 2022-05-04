Capital One Financial Corp Sells 298 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 33,158 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,624,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 111,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,492 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,428,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.22. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

