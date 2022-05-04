Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Desjardins

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPXWF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.28.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPXWF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. 2,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. Capital Power has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.