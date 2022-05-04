CareTrust REIT (CTRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect CareTrust REIT to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CareTrust REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTRE opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 148.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 819,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

