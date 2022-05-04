CareTrust REIT (CTRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect CareTrust REIT to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CareTrust REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CTRE opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 819,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.
About CareTrust REIT (Get Rating)
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
