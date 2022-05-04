CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Raised by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of CBRE Group worth $27,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $426,873,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after buying an additional 1,224,455 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,078.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,218,000 after buying an additional 732,672 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $62,943,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,813.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after buying an additional 581,288 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $83.07. 13,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

