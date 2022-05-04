CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after buying an additional 321,423 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.88. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

