CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $713.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.92. CBTX has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $32.38.

CBTX ( NASDAQ:CBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. CBTX had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CBTX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CBTX by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CBTX by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CBTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

