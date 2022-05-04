CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Releases Earnings Results

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDW stock traded up $8.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,151. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 1-year low of $159.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Get CDW alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CDW by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.