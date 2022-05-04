Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of CE traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $151.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average of $155.60. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

