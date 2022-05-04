CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 443,210 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.51% of CenterPoint Energy worth $89,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNP stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

