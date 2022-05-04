ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of ChampionX worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 2,124.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Barclays upped their price target on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

ChampionX stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.88.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

