Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 217 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,822,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,208,000 after purchasing an additional 262,890 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,314,000 after acquiring an additional 178,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after acquiring an additional 93,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. 187,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,962. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

