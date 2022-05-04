Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $98.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,445.22. 2,492,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,927. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,625.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,761.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,193.62 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

