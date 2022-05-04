Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 0.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.97. 985,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,772. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $67.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.34.

