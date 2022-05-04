Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $101.22. 4,400,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

