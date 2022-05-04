Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,875. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.04 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

