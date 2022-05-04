Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

CHGG opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chegg has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $12,287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 236,091 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 554,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,026,000 after buying an additional 181,535 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHGG. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

