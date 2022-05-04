Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.17. 60,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,033. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $149.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $169.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

