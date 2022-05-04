Chimpion Price Tops $2.27 on Top Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $72.07 million and approximately $202,539.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00005825 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00029400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00099454 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

