Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $418,668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $43.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,403.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,895. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,523.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,604.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

