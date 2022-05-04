Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CVII stock remained flat at $$9.80 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,480. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 262,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 480,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 136,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

