CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) & Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Financial Analysis

CI Financial and Puhui Wealth Investment Management are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Puhui Wealth Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 15.02% 39.67% 8.37% Puhui Wealth Investment Management N/A N/A N/A

CI Financial has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CI Financial and Puhui Wealth Investment Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88 Puhui Wealth Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI Financial presently has a consensus price target of $29.19, indicating a potential upside of 123.66%. Given CI Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and Puhui Wealth Investment Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $2.16 billion 1.18 $326.60 million $1.60 8.16 Puhui Wealth Investment Management $2.03 million 4.36 -$4.74 million N/A N/A

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Summary

CI Financial beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans. It also manages funds for individuals and corporate clients, as well as provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

