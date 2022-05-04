CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 3,723 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 228.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $245.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,361.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -516.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.78.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

