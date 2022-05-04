CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 3,834 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 46.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 476,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 151,656 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 393.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 59,799 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 26.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE O opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

