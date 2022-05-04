CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 23,339 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

