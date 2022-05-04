CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $148.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.73 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $167.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.42.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

