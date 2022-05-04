CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,194,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,381,000 after acquiring an additional 968,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,701,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 515.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,697,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 122,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.88. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ChampionX Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.