CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 92,131 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,074,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,689,000 after acquiring an additional 89,486 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.60. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

