CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 41,444 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,071 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,226,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KIM opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 62.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.