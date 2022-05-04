CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 675 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DSGX shares. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

