CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 989 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Kroger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. increased its position in Kroger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

