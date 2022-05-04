Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,379,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.