Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,370,777 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,906,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,726,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.87 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

