Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.
CLH traded down $6.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.53. 23,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,958. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.55.
In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
