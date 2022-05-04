Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

CLH traded down $6.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.53. 23,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,958. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.55.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

