Coann Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Coann Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,939 shares during the period. Essential Utilities comprises 5.0% of Coann Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coann Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,190.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

WTRG traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,151. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTRG. Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

