Coann Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Coann Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,001 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for about 9.5% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Coann Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $17,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 60,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

