Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDE. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Shares of CDE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. 5,815,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,530. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

