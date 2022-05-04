Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.82. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $8.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $533.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

