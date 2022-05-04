ColossusXT (COLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 239.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and $13.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 268.1% higher against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,689,332,656 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

